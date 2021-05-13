FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 55-inch 2020 Crystal 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV now $465 (Reg. $550+), more

Reg. $550 $465

Wholesale Connection (99% positive from over 112,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2020 model Samsung 55-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV for $465 shipped. Originally $1,000, regularly $550 at Best Buy, and currently fetching $548 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $478, today’s offer is at least $85 off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This is a great opportunity to score a brand name 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR support and built-in voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant). It also provides direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, and a host of I/O: three HDMI, two USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many 2020 model 55-inchers for less than $465 from a brand name out there. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest, or this is just for a spare/guest room, take a look at the Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition. It sells for $400 shipped at Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 7,500 customers. You find AirPlay 2 here, but it has just about everything else the model above carries otherwise. 

More ongoing 4K smart TV deals:

Head over to our home theater deal hub for even more including today’s price drop on Apple TV 4K at the best price of the year, the latest Sonos refurbished sale from $99, and the new Toshiba 4K Fire TV lineup. Just be sure to check out this deal on Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount as well. 

More on the Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV:

  • Crystal processor 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • Multi voice: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby.
  • Smart TV powered by Tizen: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.
  • HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.
  • Crystal display: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

