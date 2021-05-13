Samsung’s 55-inch 2020 Crystal 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV now $465 (Reg. $550+), more

Wholesale Connection (99% positive from over 112,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2020 model Samsung 55-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV for $465 shipped. Originally $1,000, regularly $550 at Best Buy, and currently fetching $548 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $478, today’s offer is at least $85 off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This is a great opportunity to score a brand name 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR support and built-in voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant). It also provides direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, and a host of I/O: three HDMI, two USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many 2020 model 55-inchers for less than $465 from a brand name out there. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest, or this is just for a spare/guest room, take a look at the Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition. It sells for $400 shipped at Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 7,500 customers. You find AirPlay 2 here, but it has just about everything else the model above carries otherwise.

Crystal processor 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

Multi voice: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby.

Smart TV powered by Tizen: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.

Crystal display: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

