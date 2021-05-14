Save over $500 on 2021 Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TVs today with Alexa/Assistant, more

Firstclass TV (99% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2021 Samsung 85-inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,799 shipped. Regularly $3,300 at Best Buy and currently fetching $3,298 via B&H, today’s offer is over $500 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This massive 85-inch, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 QLED panel sports Quantum Dot color tech, and the Quantum processor for upscaling HD content and the like. You’re also looking at a 120Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for smooth gaming and action-packed video content. Alongside built-in voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant, you’ll find direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as a plethora of I/O: four HDMI, two USB, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

To score an 85-inch 4K TV for less, take a look at the Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60T Series that’s currently starting at $1,998 via Amazon. Or save even more and go with the 2021 TCL 85-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV at $1,600. You’re dropping the refresh rate in half or ditching the QLED panel with these options, but you’ll receive a gorgeous 4K panel for much less than today’s lead deal.

Don’t need a 4K smart TV that large? Head over to our previous roundup for options starting at just $465 from brand’s like Samsung, LG, and Sony. Options range from 55- up to 77-inch OLED models and more. Then head over to our home theater hub for deals on sound bars, and other audio upgrades.

More on the Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

Quantum Processor 4K This powerful processor uses machine based learning AI to transform what you watch into stunning 4K. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot Get a billion brilliant colors that stay true even in bright scenes. Quantum HDR Unveil a wider range of color, brightness, and contrast for a crisp image that goes beyond what’s possible on HDTV. Smart TV with Multiple Voice Assistants Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, streaming services, advanced controls, voice assistances, and more.

