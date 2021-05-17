MyProtein now up to 66% off: 40-servings Clear Whey Protein Isolate $20 (Reg. $60), more

MyProtein is now offering two containers of its juice-style Clear Whey Protein Isolate for just $20 shipped. Simply add two containers to your cart (any flavors) and apply code CWI20 during checkout. Regularly $30 each, today’s deal saves you $40 and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the brand’s Clear variant. This is essentially “high-quality” hydrolyzed whey protein isolate that mixes up more like a juice consistency than a creamy milk situation. It comes in six flavors, from lemonade and peach mango to strawberry and more, with 20-grams of protein per serving (20 servings in each container). You’ll also find “zero sugar”, 4-grams of BCAAs, and 3-grams of glutamine. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While you have more than enough savings here to score a new smoothie blender, it might be worth considering one of those highly-rated BlenderBottles so you can shake up a juice-style proteins hale anywhere. The classic V2 sells for $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 50,000 customers.

But if you’re not into the Clear Whey above, remember you can score up to 60% off a wide range of other MyProtein products right now using code MYDEAL at checkout as well. You’ll find just about all of that on this landing page right here.

Then go check out this ongoing offer on the Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit and everything else in our sports/fitness deal hub including all of this home workout equipment from $64.

More on the MyProtein Clear Whey Isolate:

Clear Whey Isolate is not just another protein shake. We’ve taken high-quality hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and created a light and refreshing alternative — that’s more like juice than a milky protein shake. And, it tastes great too, with several fruity flavors including Lemonade, Strawberry, and Tropical Dragonfruit. Plus, check out our newest Limited Edition flavor – Green Apple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!