New subscribers can enjoy 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate with 100s of games, more at $1

Microsoft is offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 if you’re a new subscriber. For comparison, you’d normally pay $40 for a 3-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate at Amazon and today’s deal is a match for the best price that we’ve tracked. Game Pass Ultimate delivers both Xbox Live and the entire Game Pass library, as well as access to EA Play. This gives you well over 100 high-quality games like the entire Halo series, No Man’s Sky, Gears of War, GTA V, Forza, The Show 21, Red Dead Online, and many more. Want to take a deeper dive into all that Game Pass has to offer? We checked it out and laid everything on the table in our comprehensive guide right here.

Now, today’s deal is about as budget-focused as you’ll get for a Game Pass subscription of any type. For comparison, a single month of Game Pass Ultimate normally runs $15. Game Pass for PC is another option, but even that costs $10 per month normally. It’s hard to beat the value provided above, so if you’ve yet to try out Game Pass, now’s a fantastic time to give it a chance.

This is far from the only gaming deal that we’re tracking right now. Just today, we found Persona 5 Strikers is down to $40, Cadence of Hyrule is also on sale alongside Yakuza Remastered. Our daily roundup of game sales has even more ways for you to save, as well, so be sure to give it a look for other discounts.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

  • Includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and Android mobile devices, and access to EA Play included at no additional cost, all for one low monthly price.
  • Play upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite the same day they release, plus recent hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Bleeding Edge.
  • With EA Play, members get instant access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles on console and PC, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new games.

