Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Cadence of Hyrule, Yakuza Remastered, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped (be sure to select the “new” option on the listing page). That’s $20 off the going rate, $10 below Amazon’s current listing, and matching our previous mention. Strikers presents a whole new story for the franchise on Nintendo Switch as a “distorted reality emerges” while the Phantom Thieves set out on summer vacation. Traveling across Japan, players will make use of the hybrid battle system that combines “explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move.” GameStop is also offering Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 for $34.99, which is the current lowest price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Yakuza Remastered Collection, Cadence of Hyrule + Season Pass, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, New Pokémon Snap, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necro Dancer $23.50 (Reg. $40)
- + The Legend of Zelda Season Pass Bundle
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered Edition$25 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $3 (Reg. $30)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition $4 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $25+)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Xbox $24 (Reg. up to $60)
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
