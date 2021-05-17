FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Cadence of Hyrule, Yakuza Remastered, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped (be sure to select the “new” option on the listing page). That’s $20 off the going rate, $10 below Amazon’s current listing, and matching our previous mention. Strikers presents a whole new story for the franchise on Nintendo Switch as a “distorted reality emerges” while the Phantom Thieves set out on summer vacation. Traveling across Japan, players will make use of the hybrid battle system that combines “explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move.” GameStop is also offering Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 for $34.99, which is the current lowest price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Yakuza Remastered Collection, Cadence of Hyrule + Season Pass, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

