Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Cadence of Hyrule, Yakuza Remastered, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped (be sure to select the “new” option on the listing page). That’s $20 off the going rate, $10 below Amazon’s current listing, and matching our previous mention. Strikers presents a whole new story for the franchise on Nintendo Switch as a “distorted reality emerges” while the Phantom Thieves set out on summer vacation. Traveling across Japan, players will make use of the hybrid battle system that combines “explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move.” GameStop is also offering Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 for $34.99, which is the current lowest price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Yakuza Remastered Collection, Cadence of Hyrule + Season Pass, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

