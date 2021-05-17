FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Ultra delivers HomeKit and AirPlay 2 at a new 2021 low of $69 (Save 31%), more

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, marks a new 2021 low, and matches the best price to date set only once before back in November. Roku’s Ultra media player may lack the new remote with a dedicated Apple TV+ button, but it does arrive with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 alongside 4K HDR playback across a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Roku Express for $24.99. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year. While you’ll be missing out on the 4K HDR visuals and HomeKit support noted above, the Roku Express is a notable way to upgrade the guest room or office TV with access to Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services. Over 100,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Or just swing by our home theater guide for other ways to give movie night a bit of an upgrade. If your entire TV could use a refresh, this $500 discount on Samsung’s 2021 85-inch QLED 4K Smart model is still live alongside some more affordable offerings.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

