Southern Tide and Rheos Nautical Eyewear today released a new floating sunglass collection. This new collection is available in a variety of men’s, women’s and unisex styles and pricing starts at $78. Each style features 100% UV protection and a polarized lens. Plus, Southern Tide offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. So head below the jump to explore all of the fashionable styles from the Southern Tide x Rheos collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new Vans x Parks Project collection.

Christopher Heyn, CEO of Southern Tide said:

Our partnership with Rheos combines both technology and style – perfect for those who come to Southern Tide seeking clothing and accessories that fit into their active lifestyle. The Rheos x Southern Tide Signature Series celebrates just that, with durable, lightweight material and floatability that caters to those who enjoy life on and near the water. We look forward to furthering our offerings and connecting with both the Rheos and Southern Tide audiences in a new and different way.

Southern Tide x Rheos men’s styles

One of the top styles from this collection is the Rheos Edistos Square Frame Sunglasses. These face-flattering sunglasses are great for sporting events and outdoor enthusiasts. The durable frame is lightweight and designed for comfort. This style is also great for pool, ocean, and lake days with the floatable design, helping you never lose your shades again. You can choose from five color options and they’re priced at $78.

Women’s sunglasses

For women, a really on-trend style for this summer is the oversized square Rheos Ellis Sunglasses. This style will easily make a statement with any outfit and it also comes in five color options. One of the nicest features about these sunglasses are that they have anti-scratch lenses. They’re also fine for saltwater and the new styles are built for adventure.

The collection will be available on both companies’ websites at www.southerntide.com and

www.rheosgear.com, as well as at Southern Tide stores and select retailers.

