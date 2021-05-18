FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle falls to new Amazon lows from $66.50

Amazon is offering the brim Temperature Control Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $66.31 shipped in stainless steel. Opt for the black model at $75.35. Normally around $90 and $100 respectively, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for both colors. These kettles feature a 1,000-watt heating system that can boil a full 27-ounce jar to an exact temperature in minutes. It’s accurate to within 3F for extremely precise brews. Plus, the keep warm setting can hold your water’s temperature for up to 1-hour. The gooseneck allows for an exact pour when it comes time to steep. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Offering a similar overall design, the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle features the same 27-ounce capacity. However, you won’t find a variable control setting here, as it only heats to one temperature. But, given that it costs just $35, and not $66 or more, this could be a good addition to your coffee brewing setup on a tighter budget.

For other coffee-making deals, you’ll want to rewind the clock to yesterday. Firstly, there’s the Cuisinart 8-cup pour-over coffee brewer which is down to $130 from its normal rate of $180. If that’s not enough, we also found the DeLonghi Ariete Burr Coffee Grinder down to $60, which is a $30 price drop from its normal going rate.

More on brim’s Electric Gooseneck Kettle:

  • This kettle’s 1000 watt heating system boils a full 27 oz to your precise temperature in minutes with temperature control that’s accurate within 3°F. Features a precision angled cut gooseneck spout for pour over coffee, tea & more
  • This tea kettle features a cordless operation power base & keep warm setting for up to 1 hour. Use it to brew your favorite type of tea: white, green, oolong, coffee, black tea & more!
  • This kettle’s angled cut gooseneck spout allows for optimal pouring control to ensure the precise level of extraction that you deserve – nothing more, nothing less.

