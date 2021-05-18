Roughly six months after Amazon made Echo Frames 2 available to the public, the company has now expanded the lineup of offerings. Before today, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled glasses were only available with clear lenses and folks could add their own prescription. Now Amazon will also ship two styles of Echo sunglasses in addition to a blue-light-filtering solution. This move allows Echo Frames to go head-to-head with the likes of Bose and Razer. Continue reading to learn more.

Echo sunglasses

Echo Frames 2 are an official Alexa product that seems to largely fly under the radar. This can arguably be attributed to price, a limited number of styles, and more. With Bose Frames being one of the most popular pairs of smart glasses on the market today, it seems that Amazon has taken notice and is attempting to tap into that market by creating an official pair of Echo sunglasses.

There are two styles, but unfortunately the frame shape is identical for both. Lenses are the main differentiator, with both a standard and blue mirror design up for grabs. While some don’t mind the traditional shape of Echo Frames, many folks prefer sunglasses that stand out from the crowd. Regrettably, this iteration of Echo sunglasses still sticks with the style that Frames 2 have had since November.

Echo blue-light-filtering glasses

Amazon hasn’t stopped at Echo sunglasses and is also dipping its toe into the blue-light-filtering game. Instead of wielding entirely clear lenses or attempting to block sunlight, this iteration of Echo Frames aims to “reduce exposure to the blue light emitted by digital screens.” Loads of blue-light-filtering glasses from Gunnar and others already exist on the market, but Amazon is hoping that these can see some level of success, thanks to integrated speakers and Alexa.

Pricing and availability

Folks familiar with a standard pair of Echo Frames 2 will likely remember the product carries a $249.99 price tag. New Echo sunglasses and blue-light-filtering editions tack on an additional $20, bringing the cost up to $269.99. While pricing is the same across all three of the new models, release dates vary. The blue mirror Echo sunglasses are already up for grabs while both the standard sunglasses and blue-light-filtering models are slated to launch on June 9 with pre-orders available now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I’m a secret admirer of Echo Frames. I love the thought of essentially having earbuds ready and waiting without physically putting anything inside of my ears. If they’re worn all day, you can simply play videos, music, and more without disturbing anyone around you.

The decision to add Echo sunglasses and blue-light-filtering glasses to the lineup is one that I can easily through my support behind. That being said, I do hope Amazon takes things one step further next time around and adds a pair of Echo sunglasses with transition lenses. This way users would have no reason to take Echo Frames off and could benefit from having Alexa and ditching earbuds all day long.

