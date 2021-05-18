Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and retailer Orvis has a guide full of spectacular options for the dad in your life. There are 90 items throughout the gift guide, with pricing starting at just $10. Each of the Orvis Father’s Day guide gifts was designed for the man who loves enjoying the outdoors. From watching his kids play in the backyard to fly fishing, there is something for every man on your list. So be sure to check out all of our top picks from the Orvis guide below.

“Fathers, husbands, uncles & grandpas all—they taught us to read a river, build a fire, and care for the water and land around us,” Orvis states. ‘Time to say ‘thanks’ to some of the greatest guides of our life.”

Orvis Father’s Day Gift Ideas

One of our top picks from this guide is the Orvis Signature Polo Shirt. This style is great for warm weather and will give you a polished look immediately. The breathable material is also stretch-infused to help to keep you comfortable, and you can choose from several color options. It’s also available in regular or tall sizing and has over 3,000 positive reviews with a 4.8/5 star rating from Orvis customers.

A wallet is always a great idea for a Father’s Day gift, and the Shotshell Leather style is priced at $98. This leather wallet was designed to last and has an array of cool features. It has a clear ID window, as well as a mini-wallet that is removable. I also love that you can engrave this wallet to make it personalized.

A standout from this guide and a best-selling style from Orvis is the River Guide Gingham Shirt. Gingham is a timeless print that will never go out of style, and it can be worn throughout any season. This summer-ready shirt can be worn on or off the water and has enough stretch to easily cast a fishing pole. It even has a hole in the pocket for stashing your sunglasses, and it even has a small zippered space to keep small essentials secure. This style is priced at $89 and has a 4.7/5 star rating from Orvis customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the classic A-11 Field Watch that would make a great Father’s Day gift as well. This watch can pair with any outfit and is another timeless piece he can wear for years to come.

