Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off at Amazon from $329

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking as much as $133 off a variety of styles. With prices starting at $329, these are some of the best discounts of the year and in many cases marking the lowest we’ve seen since the Black Friday holiday season. Ranging from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel and cellular offerings, there are quite a few different options for upgrading to Apple’s latest wearable.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with the suite of fitness tracking features you’ll have come to expect from previous generations, but with the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor and an even brighter always-on display. That’s alongside Apple’s new U1 chip and support for faster charging so it spends less time off your wrist. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

But speaking of new bands for your Apple Watch, this morning saw a collection of official styles go on sale from $38. Headlined by an all-time low on Apple Watch Leather Link band at $84, there are quite a few ways to elevate the look of your new wearable without ditching the more premium in-house Apple materials or designs. Then check out our Apple guide for even more discounts this week.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

