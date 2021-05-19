FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Leather Link band falls to all-time low at $84 (Reg. $99), more from $39

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands headlined by its Leather Link style at $84 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, is the lowest of the year, and matches the all-time low. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple Watch band deals:

But for something a bit more premium, don’t forget to check out the new titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch bands from Nomad. Having just been unveiled yesterday, these new offerings arrive with refreshed designs and high-end materials to complement your Apple Watch. Then don’t forget to check out our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals, as well.

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

