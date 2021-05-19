FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship you a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for $1 when you subscribe to Music Unlimited

-
AmazonMediaecho
$50 value $9

Update: This offer is available again for a total of $8.98 for new Amazon Music Subscribers. That puts the Echo Dot at $0.99, while you’ll normally pay $8 for the subscription.

Amazon is currently offering its 3rd Generation Echo Dot with a 1-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. Today’s deal is only available to first-time Echo customers, but eligible Prime shoppers can get one month of Music Unlimited for the normal $8 monthly fee, ($10 for the rest of us,) bringing the $40 Dot all the way down to just $5. The Echo Dot works as a compact smart speaker, equipped with Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, of course, but also makes an ideal hub for your smart home devices. And your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription gets you instant access to over 70 million ad-free songs, but you can cancel after your first month if you’re just interested in saving on an Echo Dot. Rated a 4.7/5 stars from over 1.1 million satisfied customers. Head below for more.

Looking for the perfect place to put your new Echo Dot? Protect your smart home’s nervous system from spills or wear with this hanging wall mount for just $7. It plugs right into any wall outlet, so there’s no mess or drilling required. You can keep your Echo Dot charged, safe, and always within reach without sound disruption. It’s been given an average 4.6/5 star rating from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking to take your smart home management in a different direction, consider scoring a HomePod mini bundle on sale at Best Buy. Or move on from the mini to the macro with killer savings on JBL’s speaker and subwoofer bundle at $1,090 off.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) features:

  • Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
  • Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.
  • Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

echo

About the Author

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two t...
Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet ...
Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazo...
Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche ...
Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air ...
Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Amazon’s Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa at the all-time low of $80 (Save $50)

$80 Learn More
Save now

Enjoy 3-months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

FREE Learn More

Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, which Alexa speaker is right for you?

Learn More
2021 low

Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24-hour mechanical outlet timers is $10

$10 Learn More

Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displays alongside new Kids edition

Pre-order now Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More
15% off

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
22% off

Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet Feeder, now under $33 (Save 22%)

Under $33 Learn More