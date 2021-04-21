Massive deal on JBL’s speaker/sub bundle: Home theater upgrade at up to $1,090 off

JBL is now offering a massive deal on its Home Audio/Theater Studio Bundle speaker set at $1,459.99 shipped. Containing an entire home theater audio setup with a pair of floor standing speakers, two bookshelf, a center-channel, and the subwoofer, this setup would normally run you as much as $2,550. For comparison, just the two JBL Studio 590 floor models would run you about $1,200 at Amazon right now. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a banging and complete home theater upgrade, you really don’t want to get stuck paying for all of this individually down the line (even if everything is on sale separately). All of these speakers combine for an average 4+ star rating among Amazon customers. Head below for all of the details.

The JBL Home Audio/Theater Studio Bundle contains two Studio 590 floor standing speakers, two Studio 530 bookshelf monitors, the Studio 520C center-channel speaker, and the SUB 550P subwoofer at as much as $1,090 off. This setup will rock your socks off during movie nights or go hard just as a massive living room home audio system. The Studio 590 for example, has dual 8-inch transducers with its own 1-inch high-frequency drivers as well as a glass-filled ABS bi-radial horn, and a 3/4-Inch ultra-ridged MDF enclosure. With the rest of the line following suit and matching perfectly.

A little bit too loud for your needs? Just score a VIZIO 36-inch 2.1 Home Audio Surround Sound System at $128 shipped on Amazon and call it a day. No, it won’t go nearly as hard as today’s lead deal, but it is a solid value and a major upgrade over built-in audio solutions.

We also have great deals live on Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 and TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar back at its all-time low. But if it’s new 4K smart TV you’re after, we have plenty of those on sale right now with up to $660 in savings and featuring models from LG, Sony, TCL, and much more.

More on the JBL Home Audio/Theater Studio Bundle:

Behind the screen of your favorite movie theater and overhead in the rigging at major concert events, JBL Professional loudspeakers with large vertical arrays of constant-directivity horns have long delivered the massive amounts of highly accurate sound and live music experience that large audiences expect. The most advanced JBL residential loudspeakers, including Everest DD66000, K2 and Project Array, also feature high-frequency compression drivers in a horn.

