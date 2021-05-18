Today, Nomad is expanding its collection of premium Apple Watch bands with two new offerings. Refreshing the previous premium straps for your wearable, there are now more streamlined designs this time around to complement the use of high-end materials like titanium and stainless steel. Head below for all of the details on the new Nomad metal link Apple Watch bands.

Nomad refreshes Apple Watch titanium band

For its latest releases, Nomad isn’t reinventing the wheel or launching an entirely new addition to its lineup. Instead, opting to just expand its already popular selection of Apple Watch bands with refined stainless steel and titanium offerings. Across both of the updated styles, you’ll find more streamlined designs to accompany the premium materials that are being leveraged yet again.

All of these refinements aren’t altering too much of the look for the Nomad stainless steel or titanium bands, as you’ll still find that classy, metal link form-factor. One of the more notable tweaks is that all of the styles now come with DLC and oleophobic coating, which is said to improve durability while also cutting down on fingerprints. The latter of those will surely be appreciated on the stainless steel model.





This time around, the lugs on the new bands sport a more low-profile design. Previously, Nomad leveraged the same lugs on its stainless steel and titanium Apple Watch bands as with other offerings in the lineup. But now there are some new custom ones that are coated with the same DCL finish as the rest of the band.

Nomad is also opting to change up the design of the clasp on both of its premium bands, as well. There’s now a custom magnetic mechanism that’s slimmer than the last time, which the brand notes makes it easier to take on and off.

Available in four different styles, each one of the new stainless steel and titanium bands from Nomad have been color-matched to the latest Apple Watch models. There are both silver and black versions for each of the different metals depending on which style of Apple’s wearable you’re rocking.

All of these refinements stack up to deliver more on the premium stylings on the latest editions of Nomad stainless steel and titanium Apple Watch bands. Unfortunately, that also comes with some increased costs, as the latest releases now start at $149.95 for the stainless steel model. That’s up from the previous edition’s $120 price tag. On the other hand, those looking to strap on the titanium version will run you $249.95.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Even if the prices here are certainly on the premium side of things to go with the higher-end looks of its latest offerings, Nomad is still managing to undercut Apple’s first-party link bands. So anyone looking to bring the stainless steel or titanium look to their Apple Watch now have some new offerings available to consider, at least if they’re willing to pay up.

