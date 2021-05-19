FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

-
FashionNewsDick's Sporting Goods

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Gift Guide is live with an array of top brand gifts for your dad. Whether your dad is a golf professional or loves being outdoors, there’s something perfect for every Dad at DICK’S Sporting Goods. Below, we’re covering some of our top picks from the guide with pricing starting at just $20. Plus, they’re offering free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure to celebrate Dad with cool gear, and you will also want to check out the Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide here.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

One of our top picks from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Gift Guide is the YETI Roadie 24 Cooler. This cooler is perfect for summer adventures and was made to be able to squeeze in nicely behind the front seat of a car. It can also hold a wine bottle upright, and the large handle makes it convenient to carry. This cooler is nice for beach trips, fishing outings, or everyday occasions. It comes in several color options and is priced at $200.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

Another standout from this guide that would make a phenomenal gift idea is the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Matte Sunglasses. This style is durable and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The square frame is also very flattering on an array of face shapes. The lens blocks up to 85% of blue light as well as 100% UV protection. This style will easily become a go-to during everyday outings, and they’re priced at $150. Plus, over 800 of Dick’s Sporting Goods customers rated them a 4.6/5 stars.

Callaway Father’s Day Personalized Golf Balls

Does your dad like to golf? If so, the Callaway 2020 Chrome Soft Triple Track Personalized Golf Balls are a fun option to gift this Father’s Day. These balls are said to be for “golfers seeking the softest feel, best forgiveness and straight ball flight.” They also come in four different color options, and you can place a message on the balls, which is perfect for gifting. It comes with a $50 price tag and a load full of memories with it!

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Socks

Finally, a gift that almost every dad needs is socks. The Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Socks are great to pair with running shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. The Dri-FIT material is also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for comfort. You can find them in a black or white coloring, and they’re priced at $20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers ...
Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off new markdowns: Sa...
Cole Haan Get Ready for Summer Event takes up to 50% of...
LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntle...
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; librar...
Tommy Hilfiger takes extra 30% off sale styles to updat...
Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items: She...
Show More Comments

Related

Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for the great outdoorsman with prices from $10

Learn More

Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas from just $12: Leggings, tank tops, more

Learn More

Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give Back’ collection

Learn More

Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide shares ideas under $25, more

Learn More

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More

Merrell’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live! Find outdoor hiking shoes, apparel, more

Learn More

Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers a more workout-friendly Apple Watch band

Learn More
Save $182

Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

$1,017.50 Learn More