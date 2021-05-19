NVIDIA’s DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is available on RTX graphics cards. It’s an AI rendering technology that allows the dedicated Tensor Core AI processors in NVIDIA’s latest graphics cards to boost frame rates while still delivering “beautiful, sharp images” for your games. Well, until now, DLSS has only been available for those who were playing standard games, and not inside of VR, which can arguably be more demanding. That’s officially changed, and NVIDIA gave us a hands-on impression with just what enabling DLSS in VR can do by playing No Man’s Sky. The results? A substantial performance increase across the board, including with the RTX 2060.

NVIDIA brings Deep Learning Super Sampling to virtual reality

More and more titles are adopting NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, which allows for both AI and Tensor Core RTX graphics cards to enjoy accelerated performance in certain titles. Essentially, enabling DLSS can extremely enhance your frame rates to deliver a smooth gameplay experience and allow you to play at higher resolutions than before.

No Man’s Sky sees huge performance increase from DLSS in VR

NVIDIA specifically targeted No Man’s Sky in its blog post about DLSS VR support, showcasing quite a few different graphics card setups as well as performance improvements.

Playing in 4K on max settings with DLSS in performance mode, higher-end cards like the RTX 3080 saw performance bumps from 78FPS to 122FPS, but the real improvement comes from the RTX 2060 boosting from an unplayable 30FPS to 57FPS. Sure, it’s not a solid 60FPS, but it’s still a huge improvement and really allows those hanging onto RTX 2060s to enjoy their favorite titles while they can’t pick up a new graphics cards.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition also sees huge performance boost, thanks to NVIDIA DLSS

Another title that just picked up DLSS support is the latest Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition. This was an RTX title at launched, and is quite demanding on hardware. When testing on an RTX 3080, performance boosted over two times from 61 to 125FPS, which is quite insane. However, the serious improvement comes again with the RTX 2060, which went from an extremely unplayable 11FPS to 49FPS.

What we’re seeing here is NVIDIA is really gearing this upgrade toward lower-end cards so that way gamers who can’t upgrade to the latest and greatest can still enjoy new games without having to throttle things down to a subpar play experience.

How to get NVIDIA DLSS with VR support

It’s simple: Update your drivers. That’s right, you just have to update drivers to enjoy the increased performance in your favorite (supported) games, so long as you have an RTX graphics card. Just head on over to GeForce Experience and install the latest Game Ready driver to take advantage of this awesome feature.

