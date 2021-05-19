FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vari’s latest electric standing desks are now up to $104 off at new all-time lows from $506

Vari’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 60- by 30-inch Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk for $590.75 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $695, today’s offer amounts to over $104 in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a 60- by 30-inch desktop that’s available in a variety of finishes, Vari’s latest electric desk helps elevate your office. Alongside two built-in motors that let you switch between a sitting and standing work station with the touch of a button, the Vari desk can hold up to 200-pounds of gear while adjusting from 25.5-inches all the way up to 50.5-inches. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a bit less desk space will also find that the 48- by 30-inch version of Vari’s Electric Standing Desk is also on sale for $505.75 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $595, today’s offer amounts to the same 15% in savings as noted above, as well as one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. This model packs the same dual motor functionality as the featured version just with less desktop space and a more affordable price tag. Rated 4.9/5 stars form over 635 customers.

Regardless of which models works best for your home office, a great way to leverage some of your savings is by picking up the Amazon Basics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $32. As someone who stands at their desk quite frequently, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers. 

Vari Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk features:

We created the Electric Standing Desk to be durable and do something no other electric standing desk can do—assemble in under 5 minutes. Each desk is designed to last, featuring sturdy T-Style legs for enhanced stability and a contractor-grade laminate finish that’s easy to clean. Memory settings and an LED display make it easy to adjust to any height from 25″–50 ½”. With multiple finishes that showcase its stylish chamfered edges, there’s a look that’s sure to fit your style. Don’t forget to pair your desk with our accessories, including our monitor arms, standing mats, and more, to create a complete workspace.

