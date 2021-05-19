FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue starter kits, outdoor lighting, and more on sale from $13, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Philips Hue starter kits, bulbs, and accessories starting at $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Philips Hue Econic White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light kit for $89.99. Normally fetching $150, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, is $30 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, you’ll enjoy Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Included alongside the lamp itself is a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Woot’s other collection of Hue gear today comes in certified refurbished condition and backed by a 90-day warranty.

Other notable Hue deals:

While you’ll find plenty of other price cuts in our smart home guide now that we’re halfway through the work week, don’t forget about the other ongoing Philips Hue promotion. Those looking to outfit their outdoor setups with some new lights will want to get all of the details on scoring a free Hue outdoor motion sensor with select purchases right here.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light kit features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

