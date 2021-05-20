You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Having launched earlier in the year, the new 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro arrived to offer a low-cost competitor to AirPods Pro. It’s a line we’ve heard many times before, and a claim that’s very seldom met. So in order to try and deliver, active noise cancellation arrives alongside 28-hour battery and an under-$100 price tag. But is that enough to take on the gold standard in the true wireless headphones space? That’s what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review aims to answer.

Hands-on with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro

The latest earbuds from 1MORE arrive as some of its most feature-packed yet. With a design that’s inspired more by the original AirPods than ANC-equipped buds that the ComfoBuds Pro aim to compete against, you’re looking at a fairly typical true wireless form factor alongside a bundled charging case that bumps the usage on a single charge up to 28 hours.

Notably on the feature side, 1MORE is delivering active noise cancellation, thanks to six built-in microphones that pair with two 13.4mm dynamic drivers and five noise reduction modes. There’s also the bands proprietary QuietMax, which plays a hand in offering a distraction-free listening experience where you’re looking to block out wind, voices, or other noises.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC, and wind noise reduction in one suite to deliver effective noise canceling without compromising the sound quality.

Featuring five noise reduction modes, ANC Strong (default), ANC Mild, Wind Noise Resistant, Pass-through (default) and off, 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro meet noise canceling needs in different scenarios so you can hear what you want instead of what you have to. A 13.4 mm dynamic driver coupled with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) compatibility highlights the true essence of your music. Hear the finest details whether you are listening to music and podcasts or enjoying your favorite movies.

2 ANC microphones coupled with a precise algorithm work seamlessly to suppress both environmental and in-ear noises while the talking microphone detects and amplifies your voice for an ultra-clear phone call experience.

9to5Toys’ Take

Clocking in with a $100 retail price, or currently less at Amazon, the ComfoBuds Pro arrive with quite an impressive spec sheet. For that cash, you’re looking at the inclusion of active noise cancellation alongside 28-hour battery life. After putting 1MORE’s latest buds to the test, I can pretty easily confirm that the brand has delivered on both of those specs. While the ANC isn’t anything quite like the gold standard of AirPods Pro, it’s still notable at the more affordable price.

Battery life too meets the mark on what the ComfoBuds Pro claim. I was able to get through several days of causal listening before needing to plug back in with the USB-C charging cable. There’s no Qi here, but that’s one compromise that is certainly warranted to drop down the price tag.



AirPods | AirPods Pro | ComfoBuds Pro | Marshall Mode II | Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro

While active noise cancellation is just fine and the battery life more or less delivers on 1MORE’s estimated 28 hours, that’s about where the benefits of the ComfoBuds Pro end. For a pair of earbuds that have comfort right in the name, I was really expecting 1MORE’s latest to at least pull that off as its most notable feature. But I suppose believing the marketing

For staters, the earbuds are significantly larger than what many will have come to expect from the world of true wireless alternatives these days. While it’s no surprise that more premium offerings from Apple and Marshall have them beat, even competitors in the budget-friendly space are notably more compact. And that’s not just one of those specs that looks bad on paper, as in actual real-world use it leads to the ComfoBuds Pro being inconvenient to wear for long durations.

I typically never seem to have issues with getting earbuds to fit comfortably, but this time around I’d chalk the awkward fit up to the cheap-feeling rubber tips that 1MORE used here. Even cycling through the different sizes of tips didn’t really help the ComfoBuds Pro to live up to their names.

Like many earbuds out there with ANC, the ComfoBuds Pro from 1MORE were pitched as a direct AirPods Pro competitors, only to not even get close to hitting that mark. Sure, the noise cancellation is solid for the price you’re paying, but the overall package just doesn’t stack up.

I’ve previously reviewed the Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds and would recommend those any day of the week over the ComfoBuds Pro. Sure, the price is a bit steeper there, but if you can catch the Anker buds on sale, they’re a much better buy for checking all of the boxes that 1MORE claims to deliver.

But if you want to see if 1MORE’s recent ComfoBuds Pro are actually comfortable for yourself, they’re now available for purchase from $79.99 at Amazon or $100 direct.

