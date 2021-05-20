Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPhone 12 while it’s down to $49.50

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $49.55 shipped in Saddle Brown. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low, beating our previous mention by a few cents. As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet at $27 instead. This offering ditches the genuine leather built found above for a more affordable way to snap some cards onto the back of your iPhone 12. It also only has room for two cards, but will get the job done for less if paying the Apple tax is out of the question.

Lately OtterBox has been getting in on the MagSafe game with a series of its own accessories, recently debuting a pair of wallets to snap onto your iPhone 12 series device. With both a MagSafe Wallet and Folio, OtterBox is undercutting Apple’s official pricing while delivering more feature-packed designs. But then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

