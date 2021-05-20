Legrand’s dimmable HomeKit smart plug sees 30% price cut to $24.50, more

Legrand’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its HomeKit Dimmable Smart Plug for $24.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, saves you 30%, and marks a new all-time low. Legrand’s smart plug arrives with a compact design alongside support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to give you a myriad of ways to control it. Alongside just being able to toggle lamps and other appliances, this smart plug features built-in dimming features to adjust the brightness of lighting in your space. Over 115 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Legrand’s official Amazon storefront offers its In-Wall HomeKit Smart Light Switch for $24.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $35, today’s offer amounts to the same 30% price cut as noted above and similarly delivers a new all-time low. Sporting much of the same connectivity as the lead deal, this in-wall smart switch will connect to your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup to bring overhead lighting into the rest of your setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Then be sure to head over to our smart home guide for all of the other best discounts this week. While you’re upgrading the HomeKit setup, this ongoing August Smart Lock discount is worth a look. Having dropped to one of the best prices to date at 23% off, the brand’s latest offering for upgrading the front door with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support is down to $192.

Legrand HomeKit Dimmable Smart Plug features:

Control your lights with the voice assistant of your choice: Siri, Alexa, or the Google Assistant. As HomeKit-enabled products, these work natively with Siri as soon as the device is setup. Prefer Alexa or the Google Assistant? Then download the Legrand Home app on the App Store, select Assistant on the bottom tab, and link your account to Alexa via Alexa Skill or Google Home via Google Action.

