Let Siri unlock the front door, August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock is $192 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $191.96 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks one of the best prices to date. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality as well as the ability to share virtual keys. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the August branding or HomeKit support will find the Wyze Lock to be quite the compelling alternative at $118. This alternative will get you in the smart lock game for less, while still enjoying much of the same features noted above. This model just needs to rely on an extra piece of hardware to connect to Wi-Fi, as apposed to the native functionality on the lead deal. Get a closer look in our hands-on review to check out the installation process and feature set.

But if your smart home is calling for even more ways to expand the reach of Siri, Alexa, and or Assistant, our deals hub is certainly worth a look. We’re notably seeing a collection of Philips Hue accessories on sale today, delivering starter kits, outdoor lights, and more from $13.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!