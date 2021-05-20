Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone has a 48MP quad-camera array at a low of $180

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the unlocked Nokia 5.4 128GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $250, goes for around $237 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Nokia’s 5.4 smartphone offers a 6.39-inch HD+ display that only has a hole punch camera design, which doesn’t take up a ton of screen real estate. Around back, you’ll find a fingerprint scanner that makes authenticating with biometrics a breeze. Plus, there’s a 48MP quad-camera array to capture summer memories with ease. Nokia also built a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM support, and a headphone jack here. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Opt instead for the Moto G7 Plus and save some cash. It’s $122 at Amazon and offers 64GB of internal storage alongside a 16MP rear camera. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, and don’t mind ditching the dual SIM feature and 48MP quad-camera array, then the G7 Plus could be a fantastic option for you. Also, keep in mind it has 50% less internal storage, meaning you can store fewer videos and photos on it.

Looking for other great deals? Our Android guide is the place to look, as it has the best discounts from across the web in one place. Just today, we found TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped. We also saw the Google Pixel 4 on sale for $499, which is a great way to enjoy flagship features without breaking the bank.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone features:

If photo capabilities are important to you in a phone, then the Nokia 5.4 Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone and its quad rear camera system is a fitting mobile solution. You get a 48MP wide-angle lens for crisp, high-resolution shots, a 5MP ultra-wide lens ideal for landscapes and large groups, a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits that pop. It can even record stunning videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, a 16MP wide-angle lens handles selfie photos and videos up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!