Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $294.95 shipped after you clip the on-page $155 coupon. Regularly $450 and currently on sale for $315 and $320 at B&H and Best Buy respectively, today’s offer is up to $155 in savings and is the best price we can find. This model is centered around a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. You’ll also find a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 24MP front-facing selfie camera to complete the 4500mAh battery (“Talk time: 18 hours (4G), Idle time: 25 days”). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to keep your new investment safe is with an affordable case, and you’ll find plenty of them on Amazon starting from around $12 Prime shipped. These $15 TUDIA DualShield TCL 10 Pro Cases are a well-rated example that will add some solid protection to your new device without breaking the bank as well.

Then head right over to our Android deal hub for some big-time offers on Google Pixel 4, a $100 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone, this deal on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus, and ongoing offers on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ models. Here are all of the latest Android game and app deals for your new devices, plus even more right here.

More on the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone:

6.47” FHD + curved AMOLED display. Watch your screen brought to life with NXTVISION display technology. The stunning dual-sided 3D glass design adds to the majestic display quality.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 64MP (ultra high-res) with hybrid auto focus + 2MP 2.9μm super low light video + 16MP (123° super wide-angle) + 5MP (macro). 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!