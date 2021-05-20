FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

-
AndroidB&HGoogle
Save now $499

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone for $499 shipped. Having originally sold for $899, right now you’ll pay $742 at Amazon for the 64GB capacity model with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t work the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 785 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $30, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find some additional ways to upgrade your smartphone without paying full price alongside some other hardware deals. Yesterday saw Samsung’s Galaxy A71 handset go on sale at $100 off, which is joined by Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus at $40 off. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocke...
Google’s official 10W Qi stand turns your Pixel i...
Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot 2, Yo...
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6....
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant d...
Pick up a Google Home Mini Smart Speaker today for $22 ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on...
OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz displ...
Show More Comments

Related

$50+ off

OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, 128GB storage, 90Hz display, more at low of $400

$400 Learn More
Shop now

Verizon takes up to 40% off Pixel Buds, Logitech Mac peripherals, more from $12 in latest sale

40% off Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6.7-inch AMOLED+ display at $100 off

$500 Learn More
Reg. $130

Rare price drop puts AKAI’s APC Key 25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller at $89 (Reg. $129)

$89 Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

From $15 Learn More
$155 off

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped

$295 Learn More
2021 low

Bring elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand to your nightstand for $10.50

$10.50 Learn More
59% off

Amazon 1-day USB hub and Thunderbolt cable sale up to 59% off with deals starting at $4.50

From $4.50 Learn More