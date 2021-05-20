Another day, another batch of new and exciting Funko POP! characters. This time around we’ve spotted seven new Star Wars models. The latest additions include Boba Fett, Ahsoka, a Dark Trooper Battle Droid, and probably the most notable, Mando holding Grogu without his helmet on. It’s pretty clear that this group of Star Wars Funko POP! releases is heavily influenced by season 2 of The Mandalorian. This makes sense as it encompasses the latest batch of episodes currently available. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

Seven new Star Wars Funko POP! characters join the lineup

Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, Mando, Grogu, and a Dark Trooper Battle Droid have all made the cut this time around. There are two Star Wars Funko POP! models centered around Ahsoka, one that’s hooded and another that’s not.

Grogu is unsurprisingly just as popular, showing up in two units – one standalone, and another with Mando. The model that goes all in on Grogu pairs The Child with a cookie while the other shows Baby Yoda resting in the hand of Mando. The most notable part of this character is that Din Djarrin is not wearing a helmet.

Outside of the Din Djarrin and Grogu pairing, one model that’s bound to be popular is the new Dark Trooper Battle Droid. It looks fantastic with red eyes and a black suit of armor that’s nicely color coordinated with a blaster.

Another likely fan favorite will be Boba Fett. Unsurprisingly, Funko did a great job capturing all the details here. The armor is spot on with an appearance that is both aged and worn. This 3.75-inch Star Wars Funko POP! character will make a great add-on to pretty much any collection.

Pricing and availability

Every new Star Wars Funko POP! model is priced at $10.99. Each is available for pre-order right now. Like other Funko releases, there’s a fairly large lead time until these units will actually ship to customers. Every model is slated to go out from October 15. Needless to say, excited buyers have a long summer (and beginning of fall) ahead of them.

9to5Toys’ Take

What’s not to like about a fresh unveiling of new Star Wars Funko POP! models? Each character is memorable and should help even the biggest Mandalorian fans make it through until Season 3 starts streaming. Unfortunately, the anticipated 2022 release is still quite a while from now, so at least pre-orders of these characters are slated to arrive well before then.

