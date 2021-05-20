TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at a low of $10 (Save 41%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $17, it recently dropped to $14 with today’s offer saving you as much as 41% and matching the all-time low. This is also only the third time we’ve seen it fall this low and the best price of the year. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to a smart LED light bulb, filament or otherwise, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets. Checking out all of the other models at Amazon shows that even when you can find a similar offering for the same price, it lacks the more robust feature set on the TP-Link Kasa deal found above.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

