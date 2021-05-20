FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at a low of $10 (Save 41%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $17 $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $17, it recently dropped to $14 with today’s offer saving you as much as 41% and matching the all-time low. This is also only the third time we’ve seen it fall this low and the best price of the year. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to a smart LED light bulb, filament or otherwise, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets. Checking out all of the other models at Amazon shows that even when you can find a similar offering for the same price, it lacks the more robust feature set on the TP-Link Kasa deal found above.

Then go dive into our smart home guide for all of the week’s other best deals for renovating your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Earlier today we spotted a notable pair of discounts on Legrand HomeKit accessories at $24.50 each. Marking new all-time lows, you’ll be able to save 30% on its dimmable smart plug and in-wall smart switch.

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its ...
Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the colle...
Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered out...
It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Doub...
Amazon takes up to 42% off Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max case...
Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low a...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More
Save 30%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new low at just $5 a pop (Save 30%)

$5 each Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Lawn Mower now $150 off, more

Learn More
50% off

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
DIY on a budget

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its all-time low, now $29.50 shipped

$29.50 Learn More
Reg. $38+

Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the collection and your practice session, now $30

$30 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $15

$15 Learn More