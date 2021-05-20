FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your office with Autonomous’ Dual Motor Standing Desk Frame at a low of $264.50

-
Autonomous
Amazon low $264.50

Amazon is offering the Autonomous Edition Hybrid Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Frame for $264.70 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $375 at Amazon, a similar model fetches $399 direct from Autonomous and today’s deal is the best available. If you’ve yet to upgrade to a standing desk, this is a great starting point. This frame offers support for 300-pounds, and it can raise from 28- to 47-inches. It can support tops from 39- to 70-inches, which spans quite a big size range. The included controller has four programmable height settings to make it easy to go from sitting to standing for multiple people. Ratings are slim but positive here, and both Amazon and our reviews of Autonomous desks and chairs are quite favorable.

Does your gaming setup need a new desk on a tighter budget? Well, right now you can pick up the 31-inch Motpk Gaming Desk for $48 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Sure, this isn’t a sit/stand desk, and it doesn’t support larger tops up to 70-inches wide. But, you’ll find that this desk has a built-in cupholder, headphone hanger, and unique gamer style that the model from Autonomous just can’t match.

If you’re after an all-in-one solution, then Vari’s latest electric standing desks are a great option. You’ll find them up to $104 off at new all-time lows, with pricing starting at $506. Options here all include a bundled with a top as well as legs, giving you everything needed to get started with a standing desk in your home office.

More on the Autonomous Hybrid Dual Motor Standing Desk:

  • The Autonomous Hybrid Dual motor Standing desk DIY kit includes everything you need to build your own Smart electric sit-to-stand desk: high-performance hybrid Dual motor lift, high-grade industrial Steel, Smart Memory pad, Smart control box, and cable organizers (no table Top).
  • You can pair it with your own top and create a unique, healthier, and smarter workspace.
  • Working at Autonomous Smart sit-to-stand desk allows you to bring renewed zeal, energy and life to your task by activating more of your body and mind in an upright posture.

