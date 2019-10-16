Autonomous has long been is a well-known name in office furniture. Their adjustable standing desks have been popular, affordable staples in homes and offices, and we’ve even reviewed a couple of them here on 9to5Toys. Autonomous has recently added more to their line up of ergonomic chairs. The Kinn comes in many different color options and gives excellent support when you spend a lot of time in a chair. Check out the video below for more details.

A major selling point for the $400 Kinn is the variety of available designs. I opted for the black on black, but there are plenty of bright variants available if your space could use a pop of color. Both the frame and the primary support TPE material can be set up with different colors.

The Kinn chair uses a different style of support than many other office chairs. Instead of rigid bases with foam attached, the Kinn has a TPE material that molds to your body when you sit and lean on the chair. It’s a unique combo of plastic and rubber that gives you a supportive yet soft chair that feels like it should last a long time.

Unboxing and Setup

First off, this is a pretty large office chair. So expect a big box when your shipment comes. Everything in the box is a little loose, so be sure to look around and make sure that you aren’t missing any screws when you pull it out. I had to dig around a bit to find a couple of pieces that were at the bottom of the box.

Putting the chair together was pretty straight forward, but did take a bit of force to get some of the pieces lined up.

Autonomous Kinn: Video

Adjustments

Five different adjustments let you dial in the chair to your setup. The height of the chair ranges from 17-21 inches. Another point of adjustment is the arms of the Kinn. These can move up and down, and the actual armrests can go in and out.

Another excellent point of adjustment is the seat of the chair. This can be moved in or out depending on the leg length of whoever is using it. This way, you can set the seat depth at a comfortable distance for your legs.

The crank dial on the right side lets you adjust the tension for leaning back in the chair. You probably have to turn it like 30 times to get from one extreme to the other, but there is a nice variety here. And when you get to the setting you like, you can push in the dial, and it shouldn’t be easy to bump it.

In use

Once you get everything dialed in, it’s a very comfortable office chair. It’s not super cushy, which is something that I appreciate in a chair. I prefer a chair that isn’t too cushy when I’m sitting at a desk. I don’t want to get too relaxed.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Autonomous Kinn is a very comfortable and customizable office chair. The range of adjustments and a unique approach to support make it a great choice. The only downside I’ve noticed so far was the unbox, and assembly experience wasn’t entirely smooth. But once everything is set up and in use, it’s a great feeling chair.

