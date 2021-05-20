FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Your office space deserves a wireless mechanical keyboard from $35 (Up to 30% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsVelocifire

Velocifire US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 87-key Mechanical Wireless Keyboard in black for $34.99 Prime shipped with the code Y46ESGB2 at checkout. Opt for the white model at $36.99 with the code KW7M4R85 at checkout. This is down from a $50 going rate on both models and saves up to 30%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features an 87-key design that removes the 10-key from the righthand-side. When doing this, you’ll enjoy a more compact form-factor that doesn’t take up nearly as much room on your desk. Another upgrade over standard keyboards is that it offers a Brown mechanical switch, which is quieter than Blues but louder than membrane-based keyboards, offering a satisfying click with each stroke. It’s also wireless, meaning you won’t have to hook up a cable to use this keyboard, outside of charging every now and then. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused wireless mouse. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $9 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not rechargeable, a single battery is said to last up several months before you need to replace it.

Further upgrade your office space with the Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone. It’s on sale for $135 right now from $160, which saves $25 from the normal going rate. If you’re still taking daily calls on Zoom for work, this is a great way to upgrade your audio so that way coworkers can hear you better and more clear.

More on Velocifire’s Mechanical Wireless Keyboard:

  • Velocifire mechanical keyboards are suitable for copywriters, programmers, editors and others who spend many hours typing every day. Type faster with improving accuracy through Velocifire mechanical keyboards as customers feedbacks
  • Exceed the space limitation. Keep your desktop knolling with no cables. Strong and stable signal covers over 26 feet, lasting long in light-off usage for once charge
  • Low-noise switches have a tactile bump for feedback with every key-press, offering tactile typing experience. It is slightly QUIETER than Blue Switch but LOUDER than a regular Membrane keyboard. A great Mechanical feeling keyboard for office. If you never used a mechanical keyboard before, please think about whether you can accept its sound first

Best PC Gaming Deals Velocifire

