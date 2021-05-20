Your office space deserves a wireless mechanical keyboard from $35 (Up to 30% off)

Velocifire US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 87-key Mechanical Wireless Keyboard in black for $34.99 Prime shipped with the code Y46ESGB2 at checkout. Opt for the white model at $36.99 with the code KW7M4R85 at checkout. This is down from a $50 going rate on both models and saves up to 30%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features an 87-key design that removes the 10-key from the righthand-side. When doing this, you’ll enjoy a more compact form-factor that doesn’t take up nearly as much room on your desk. Another upgrade over standard keyboards is that it offers a Brown mechanical switch, which is quieter than Blues but louder than membrane-based keyboards, offering a satisfying click with each stroke. It’s also wireless, meaning you won’t have to hook up a cable to use this keyboard, outside of charging every now and then. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused wireless mouse. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $9 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not rechargeable, a single battery is said to last up several months before you need to replace it.

Further upgrade your office space with the Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone. It’s on sale for $135 right now from $160, which saves $25 from the normal going rate. If you’re still taking daily calls on Zoom for work, this is a great way to upgrade your audio so that way coworkers can hear you better and more clear.

More on Velocifire’s Mechanical Wireless Keyboard:

Velocifire mechanical keyboards are suitable for copywriters, programmers, editors and others who spend many hours typing every day. Type faster with improving accuracy through Velocifire mechanical keyboards as customers feedbacks

Exceed the space limitation. Keep your desktop knolling with no cables. Strong and stable signal covers over 26 feet, lasting long in light-off usage for once charge

Low-noise switches have a tactile bump for feedback with every key-press, offering tactile typing experience. It is slightly QUIETER than Blue Switch but LOUDER than a regular Membrane keyboard. A great Mechanical feeling keyboard for office. If you never used a mechanical keyboard before, please think about whether you can accept its sound first

