Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone upgrades your streaming setup at a 2021 low of $135

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $134.96 shipped. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is the best price of the year, and comes within $6 of the all-time low from back in December. Whether your Zoom calls could just use an audio boost or you want to upgrade a streaming setup, the Elgato Wave:3 microphone is worth a look. Its USB connectivity pairs with a tight cardioid polar pattern, proprietary distortion reduction, and a built-in mount. There’s also a multi-function button wheel on the front that can be customized to adjust volume or perform various other actions. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and over 3,200 Amazon customers have agreed with a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option for upgrading your streaming or recording kit, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $50 at Amazon. It notably features the same USB design, but the lower-end price point does sacrifice a bit on audio fidelity. The $85 price difference also means you’ll miss out on the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the Wave:3, but will save quite a decent amount of cash by comparison.

But for something even more affordable, don’t forget that we’re still tracking up to 40% price cuts on JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics. Marking some of the best prices of the year, you can now upgrade your setup with these offerings from $40. They’re not going to be quite as good for the streaming setup as Elgato’s Wave:3, but will surely be an improvement over a laptop’s built-in microphone. Then give our PC gaming guide a look for all of the other best deals this week.

Elgato Wave:3 Microphone features:

Wave 3 is a premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes — one for you, one for your audience — with the Wave Link app.

