FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is down to a new Amazon low at $104 off

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Amazon low $104 off

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $695 shipped. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $104 in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPad OS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But then don’t forget that you can also still elevate the iPadOS experience by taking advantage of these ongoing Magic Keyboard discounts at $92 off the going rates. Or if going the Pro route isn’t quite necessary, you can still save up to $74 on the latest iPad Air. Then just be sure to check out all of the price cuts live in our Apple guide right now.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocke...
Bring elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch S...
Amazon 1-day USB hub and Thunderbolt cable sale up to 5...
Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ with 22-hour ba...
Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPh...
Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 at the deskto...
Anker’s adventure-ready Portable PowerHouse II 80...
This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $4...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $199

Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to Amazon low at $199 off

$900 Learn More
Amazon low

Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

$74 off Learn More
Save $92

Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $92 off from $199

From $207 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $99 and upgrade to Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at the best prices yet

$99 off Learn More
Reg. $699

Score Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE on Verizon (Reg. $699)

FREE Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

From $15 Learn More
$155 off

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped

$295 Learn More
2021 low

Bring elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand to your nightstand for $10.50

$10.50 Learn More