Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is down to a new Amazon low at $104 off

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $695 shipped. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $104 in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPad OS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But then don’t forget that you can also still elevate the iPadOS experience by taking advantage of these ongoing Magic Keyboard discounts at $92 off the going rates. Or if going the Pro route isn’t quite necessary, you can still save up to $74 on the latest iPad Air. Then just be sure to check out all of the price cuts live in our Apple guide right now.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

