Picking up the new M1 iPad Pro today? Score Apple Pencil 2 for $104 (Reg. $129)

-
Reg. $129 $104

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $103.99 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11 and matches the 2021 all-time low. Now that the latest iPad Pros are finally shipping as of today, the discount on Apple Pencil couldn’t come at a better time.

With a magnetic design that snaps right onto the side of your tablet to charge, the refreshed form-factor will work with all of Apple’s latest Pro models. So whether you’re looking to step up your note-taking game or want to take Apple Pencil for a spin crafting some digital art, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Now that the work week is coming to a close, be sure to hit up our Apple guide for all of the best price cuts live right now. If you’re looking to continue the savings and grab an iPad Pro in the process, Amazon is currently taking $100 off the previous-generation 11-inch model at one of the best prices yet.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts seasons of ...
Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is n...
Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPh...
Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 at the deskto...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $100 off at Amazo...
Apple Watch Leather Link band falls to all-time low at ...
