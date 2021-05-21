FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Goal Zero’s popular power stations + solar panels see rare 20% discounts for Memorial Day

-
Green DealsGoal Zero
Save 20% From $120

Ahead of Memorial Day, Goal Zero is joining in on the savings by discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations, solar chargers, and more. Shipping rates vary across the board, although Amazon is matching many of the discounts with no-cost delivery for all. With 20% in savings across the board, you’re looking at the first notable price cuts of the year across nearly its entire lineup of off-grid gear starting at $120. Perfect for bringing some modern comforts along camping this summer or to those upcoming tailgates, all of the discounts are great buys for outdoor adventurers and more. And with 4+ star ratings on just about everything, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.

Our top pick amongst the sale is the Goal Zero Yeti 200X Power Station at $239.96. Also at Amazon. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, is the first notable price cut this year, and matches the all-time low set once before in November.

Goal Zero Yeti 200X arrives with much of the brand’s signature outdoor-ready design, complete with an internal 187Wh Lithium battery. Its main AC outlet is complemented by a myriad of additional ways to plug-in ranging from a 60W USB-C port to dual 2.4A USB-A slots, 12V DC output, and more. That’s alongside an input for pairing with many of the solar panels on sale today. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 205 customers.

Other notable Goal Zero deals:

But then be sure to check out all of the savings right here for yourself. The Goal Zero Memorial Day sale is slated to run through June 3, so be sure to lock-in the 20% discounts while there’s still time left. Or just peruse our Green Deals guide for all of the other best offers out there.

Goal Zero Yeti 200X Power Station features:

The Yeti 200X Power Station delivers high-quality lithium power you can rely on, housed in an ultra-portable design made to take anywhere. Yeti 200X is one of the most lightweight power stations on the market and the lightest Goal Zero Yeti to date.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Goal Zero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered out...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
This 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs upgrade your garag...
Ditch gas and oil with a Greenworks 20-inch corded elec...
Save up to $240 on Jackery’s lineup of power stat...
Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower falls to new...
adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $86

Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon discount as a pre-order, more up to $86 off

Amazon low Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on RAVPower USB-C PD chargers, power banks, and more from $17

From $17 Learn More
From $217

LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are now up to $244 off starting at $217

$244 off Learn More
Save 36%

Today’s Gold Box takes 36% off Insect Lore life science education kits from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $200

Cuisinart’s Nespresso brewer falls to a new low at $140 to spruce up your morning routine

$140 Learn More

The North Face’s summer arrivals just landed: Shorts, t-shirts, shoes, and more from $25

Learn More
New low

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sees $600 discount to new all-time low, more from $495

$600 off Learn More
60% off

Get jacked with 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate from $54.50 shipped (Reg. $90+)

From $59.50 Learn More