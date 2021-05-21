Google Nest Learning Thermostat delivers energy-saving features at $199 (Save 20%)

Adorama currently offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. Also available at B&H, Home Depot, and via a third-party Amazon seller. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new 2021 low.

Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. As a #1 best-seller, over 29,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the newer Google Nest Thermostat instead. This $130 alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality, but without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem.

Continue those smart home renovations by checking out all of the week’s other best discounts in our deals hub right here. Yesterday we spotted a notable pair of discounts on Legrand HomeKit accessories at $24.50 each. Marking new all-time lows, you’ll be able to save 30% on its dimmable smart plug and in-wall smart switch.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!