Let Gorilla’s Poly Yard Cart do the heavy lifting and hauling, now down to $118 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart for $117.98 shipped. Regularly up to $150 or more, we have seen this one listed at roughly $128 for a good portion of this year with today’s deal coming within $1 of the 2021 Amazon low. This is the 6-cubic foot model, and just for comparison’s sake, the near identical 7-cubic foot model sells for $170 at Home Depot. Perfect timing to help out with the yard work and gardening, you’re looking at a 40- x 25-inch “rust-proof” poly bed, 13-inch pneumatic tires, and a “new frame design” that “reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability.” The padded 2-in-1 handle that can be pulled by hand or towed makes it “easy” to lug around up to 1,200 pounds of yard waste, soil, decorative stones, and whatever else you might need around your property. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need one as big? Drop down to the GOR4PS model with a 600-pound capacity at $100 shipped. This one is the best-selling model on Amazon and carries even better ratings from over 8,100 customers. The specs and capabilities are nearly identical here, just with a smaller, easier-to-lug-around form-factor.

Another great place to find discounted items to help maintain your outdoor space this year is our Green Deals hub. Whether it’s outdoor lighting or electric yard tools, you’ll definitely want to browse through the options right here before you dive into this morning’s fresh new Home Depot Memorial sale. There, you’ll find price drops on tool bundles, grills, storage products, and much more right here.

More on the Gorilla Carts Poly Yard Cart:

Patented quick-release dump feature makes unloading quick and easy

New frame design reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability and ground clearance

Heavy-Duty 40-inch x 25-inch rust-proof poly bed and 13-inch pneumatic tires. Cubic Ft Capacity – 6

Padded 2-in-1 heavy-duty handle can be pulled by hand or towed, making it easy to pull up to 1200-pounds

1-year limited warranty

