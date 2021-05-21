FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sees $600 discount to new all-time low, more from $495

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13-inch i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999 today’s offer amounts to $599 in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d currently pay $1,600 direct from Microsoft. Other configurations are also on sale from $859. Surface Laptop 3 delivers a mobile workstation powered by an Intel 10th Generation i5 processor. A 13-inch screen form-factor packs 11.5-hour battery life for all-day usage and a metal finish rounds out its premium design with a unique Alcantara fabric keyboard cover. Alongside Wi-Fi 6 support, and you’ll also find USB-C and USB-A ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Microsoft deals:

But then be sure to check out the latest addition to Microsoft’s family of in-house laptops, the Surface Laptop 4. Having been unveiled earlier in the year, the recent release debuted as the first time you’d be able to configure a Surface machine with either AMD or Intel processors. With a starting price lower than the featured deal, it’s certainly worth a look for those who want the latest and greatest.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features:

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with new Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and new colors to match your style.

