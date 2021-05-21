Upgrade to Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener at an all-time low of $195 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain B970T Smart Garage Door Opener for $195 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Normally fetching $245, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts of the year, and a new all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to extend the smart home into your garage, Chamberlain’s myQ smart door opener delivers just that. Its 1.25HP motor pairs with an ultra quiet belt drive design that also sports a built-in battery backup for when the power goes out. On top of Bluetooth controls, you’ll also be able to count on Wi-Fi connectivity to open the garage alongside two of the included remotes, a wired keypad, and other accessories. You can also get a better look at what to expect from the myQ interface in our hands-on review. Over 3,390 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t particularly want to replace the entire garage door opener but would still like to integrate it into your smart setup, myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage hub at $30 is a safe bet. It delivers all of the smart functionality noted above, allowing you to upgrade your existing garage door to support voice control and automations. Over 8,300 customers have opted to go this route, leaving a combined 4.5/5 star rating.

With the weekend upon us, you’ll also find all of the best price cuts in our smart home guide to give you some additional ways to elevate your setup. This morning saw a notable price cut go live on Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug at $45, which delivers energy monitoring at 25% off the going rate and the best price of the year.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Smart garage door opener comes with built-in myQ technology to keep you connected and protected: Open, close, and know the status of your garage door from anywhere with a smartphone with the myQ app. Ensures safe replacement ins-and-outs even during power failures. Radio Frequencies: 310, 315, 390. Steel-reinforced belt drive and constructed with high-grade materials for years of reliability and quiet, smooth performance – perfect for attached garages

