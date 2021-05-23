FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new Amazon low at $169 (Save $31)

-
AmazonGoogleNetworking
Reg. $200 $169

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $169 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $31 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since relaunching in October.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or save even more cash when you opt for just a single one of the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Routers at $100. The value certainly isn’t as good here as the lead discount, but you’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

But then speaking of Google, we’re still seeing quite a few notable price cuts for elevating other areas of your setup. Notably, the Nest Learning Thermostat has dropped to the lowest price of the year with energy-savings features in tow at $199. That’s alongside a boost for your portable listening with Google’s latest Pixel Buds dropping to $129.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription b...
Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch ...
Your modern living room awaits: Martin’s Floating...
This 18-inch wrecking bar is yours for $9.50 Prime ship...
Take precautions with Kidde’s 13-foot Fire Escape...
This best-selling exercise bike is down to $102, more f...
Still don’t have a mechanical keyboard? Now’...
Amazon best-selling 1080p dash camera falls to $32 ship...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 36%

eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $255 (Save up to 36%)

From $255 Learn More

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at an all-time low: NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system now $350 (Save $100)

$350 Learn More
Save 20%

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of the year from $71 (Save 20%)

From $71 Learn More
Reg. $35

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription box for $17.50 (Save 50%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $199

Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to low of $98 (Save 51%)

$98 Learn More

Cricut’s new Maker 3 + Explore 3 change the at-home crafting game, launching June 10

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More