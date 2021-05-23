Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new Amazon low at $169 (Save $31)

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $169 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $31 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since relaunching in October.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or save even more cash when you opt for just a single one of the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Routers at $100. The value certainly isn’t as good here as the lead discount, but you’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

But then speaking of Google, we’re still seeing quite a few notable price cuts for elevating other areas of your setup. Notably, the Nest Learning Thermostat has dropped to the lowest price of the year with energy-savings features in tow at $199. That’s alongside a boost for your portable listening with Google’s latest Pixel Buds dropping to $129.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!