Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.56-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE6181L at checkout. Down from its $14 list price, this saves you 36% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This strip measures just over 6.5-feet long and is designed to go on the back of 40- to 60-inch TVs. For setups with a 40- to 42-inch screen, it’ll cover all four sides of the rear. However, displays ranging from 60- to 60-inches it’ll only cover three of the four sides. It can be controlled via an app thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and it features both DIY mode and scene selections so you can easily recall your favorite settings. It’s powered over USB, meaning you just have to plug it into your TV’s Type-A port for it to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your TV already has bias lighting, then we recommend picking up Gosund’s Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug. It can be had for $8 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great value for what you get. It can function with both Alexa and Assistant, as it’s compatible with both ecosystems for simple voice commands.

More on Govee’s TV Backlight:

Easy App Control: Govee Home app can customize a bunch of settings over 16 million colors, to decorate your home with fun. The app is easy to use. You can make custom light styles directly with your phone.

DIY Mode & Multiple Scenarios: Govee LED Lights for TV can personalize light effects in DIY mode via Govee Home app. It also Offers various scene modes, provide you immersive viewing experience.

Memory Function: Govee Rope light automatically selects the brightness level and color you chose before. With Govee Home app, Customize your light effects, build your own movie theater.

