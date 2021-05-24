FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s smart adjustable Lightcycle lamp with motion sensor, USB-C, more now $100 off

Reg. $600 $500

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Dyson Lightcycle Desk Task Light in black or white/silver for $499.99 shipped. Also available direct from Dyson in the black/brass colorway. Regularly $600, today’s deals are solid $100 price drops and among the lowest we have tracked on the Dyson-engineered lighting solution. Designed to “automatically simulate properties of natural daylight,” it tracks color temperature and background illumination to produce the “right light for the time of day” and to keep your “space at a constant brightness.” Alongside the 3-axis glide (it can be adjusted “vertically, horizontally and through 360-degrees”), Smartphone control for scheduling/sleep times, integrated USB-C charging, and motion sensors that automatically turn the light on and off round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below. 

Now, if you’re just not the type to spend $500 on a desktop lamp, and we don’t blame you, check out this $40 TaoTronics instead. It has five lighting modes, seven brightness levels, built-in USB charging, and a 4+ star rating from over 35,000 Amazon customers. No, it’s not nearly as intelligent as the Dyson above, but it is just a fraction of the price and will light your space just fine otherwise. 

Hit up our hands-on review of the Razer Ring Light, then head over to our smart home hub for additional discounted ways to make your home more intelligent this summer. We have solid price drops on ecobee’s smart light Switch+ with HomeKit, this offer on Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener, and much more. Just be sure to give this deal on Govee’s all-new Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp a look as a particularly capable alternative to today’s lead deal for a whole lot less. 

More on the Dyson Lightcycle:

The Dyson Lightcycle automatically simulates properties of natural daylight so you get the right light for the time of day, anywhere in your home. This light is engineered to reduce eyestrain, providing powerful, high quality light with glare control and low optical flicker*. Personalize your illumination setting your age and location or changing the light modes on the Dyson Link App.

