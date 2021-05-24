Save up to $50 on ecobee’s smart light Switch+ with HomeKit and Alexa at $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $71 direct, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. More than just your typical, smartphone-controlled (iOS or Android) smart light switch, it also has built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and Alexa so you can ask for the weather, set a timer, and more. It installs with “no need for an electrician” and can be controlled with the ecobee app, has a nice built-in nightlight setting, and works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if just a basic smart light switch will do, consider the Kasa Smart HS200 model for $15 Prime shipped instead. This one is an Amazon best-seller with stellar ratings from over 18,000 customers. There’s also no hub-required here as well as Alexa and Google Home support via compatible devices.

Then go dive into our smart home deal hub for ongoing price drops on Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door, the Belkin SoundForm Elite Alexa/Assistant speakers, and Govee’s all-new Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp, just to name a few. We also have Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug at 25% off right here as well as offers on Google Nest Learning Thermostat ahead of the hot summer months.

More on the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Alexa you can control your home’s lighting like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to an in-app step-by-step walkthrough and handy videos. Everything you need comes in the box—no need for an electrician.

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Don’t feel like getting off the couch. No problem. Use the ecobee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to switch the lights on or off – or just go ahead and ask Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!