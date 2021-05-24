FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System sees 50% discount to new low of $250, more from $68

-
Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit 2-Camera Security System for $249.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view as well as HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,500 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $68.

Other Arlo deals include:

Alongside all of the other notable discounts in our smart home guide, this morning saw the week kick off with a notable price cut on ecobee’s smart light Switch+ at $30. Having dropped to one of the best prices yet, you can now bring HomeKit and Alexa control to your space while pocketing $50 in savings.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

