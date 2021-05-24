Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off as new Amazon lows arrive

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, taking as much as $79 off a selection of configurations. Across the board, you’re looking at everything from the base models to Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, higher-tier storage capacities, and just about all of the colorways available from $550 shipped. These discounts either match or beat our previous mentions and are marking new Amazon all-time lows in many cases.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but that an even more affordable price thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

And while you’re picking up some accessories for the iPad Air, this ongoing discount we’re still tracking on the Apple Pencil 2 is certainly worth a look. Down to $104, this is a must-have for any iPadOS user for taking notes, drawing, and more. Otherwise, swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals now that the work week is underway.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

