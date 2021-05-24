FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Le Creuset’s MLB Collection offers four new dutch ovens with your favorite teams

Le Creuset has debuted an MLB Collection to cheer on your favorite team while cooking in the kitchen. The 7.25-quart dutch oven is a Le Creuset best-selling item, and the new collection has four styles featuring four MLB teams: the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The dutch ovens are embossed with each team’s logo as well as the classic dutch oven features. Be sure to head below the jump for more details about Le Creuset’s new MLB Collection.

If you’re not familiar with the dutch over, Le Creuset states, “Individually crafted by French artisans from enameled cast iron since 1925, the Le Creuset Dutch oven is beloved for its perfected design and exceptional heat retention that produces superior results from stove to oven to table. Designed for generations of durability, the easy-to-clean vibrant porcelain enamel requires no seasoning, minimizes sticking and is dishwasher-safe.”

Le Creuset MLB Collection

These limited-edition dutch ovens are still made with scratch- and crack-resistant stoneware and a lid that resists heat at the knob. Each dutch oven is priced at $450 with free shipping at Le Creuset and Sur la Table. The dutch oven is great for post- or pre-game meals as well as cooking throughout the seasons. You can easily make beef stew, bread, chicken, mashed potatoes, and many more. With graduation season upon us, as well as Father’s Day right around the corner, they would make a fantastic gift idea for a baseball fan in your life.

“I’m excited to introduce the Limited-Edition MLB Signature Series to connect our love of cooking and kitchen style with baseball fans across the country. The undying commitment MLB fans have for their teams is akin to Le Creuset’s passion for food and design,” Le Creuset’s VP of Marketing, Christopher Scinto, shared in a press release.

Better yet, when you purchase a Le Creuset MLB Dutch Oven, it also comes with a gift with purchase. The gift is a free set of mugs that also have a clever lid that doubles as a saucer or teaspoon rest. Just use code HELLOSPRING at checkout.

