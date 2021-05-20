Just launched today, Converse partnered with Todd Snyder for an awesome collection. If you’re not familiar with Todd Snyder, he’s a popular American fashion designer. Inside the new collection, you will find 10 classic styles with pricing from $35. This collaboration also celebrates the classic Converse Jack Purcell collection with a revamp. It blends old-school prep aesthetics with a modern twist. So be ready to make a fashion statement this summer with the Converse x Todd Snyder Collection.

“We’ve stocked Converse sneakers for a while, but this is our first true collab, which is what made it such an exciting project. In a way, I like to think every collaboration I do is both a continuation and a new direction,” Snyder states in an interview. “With Jack Purcell, it’s a continuation of the iconic design details that made fans out of legends like James Dean, Ray Eames, Steve McQueen and Kurt Cobain, but also a new direction in that we created a full head-to-toe capsule for the next generation of creatives.”

Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell Sneakers

A little back story: The Jack Purcell sneaker was actually inspired by was a Canadian badminton player who became world champion in 1933 and kept the title until his retirement in 1945. “When we decided to work together, I looked into the history a bit more, and as I learned more about Jack Purcell himself, I realized how cool he was—a bit of a rebel on the badminton courts,” Synder says. The sneaker is available in two color options that are highly versatile and great for summer weather. I love that you can dress them up or down with shorts, joggers, chino pants, or jeans alike. The shoes also feature a cork insole, as well as logos on the back outsole and side of the sneaker. These shoes are priced at $100 and can be worn by both men and women alike.

Prep Apparel

The classic and prep look is very on-trend for this summer. One of the most notable items in this collection is the Converse x Todd Snyder PO Crew Sweatshirt. This is another style that is unisex, and it has a classic crewneck design. I also love that it has a vintage feel and an oversized fit for added comfort.

Finally, finish your look with the Converse x Todd Snyder Baseball Hat that has a tartan pattern to complete the preppy outfit. I also really like that it has a luxurious leather strap in the back and a patch logo on the front.

