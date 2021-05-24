Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 falls to best price yet from $449 (Save $100), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 2.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $599 shipped in both Mercury Grey and Fiesta Red. Also available in the 4GB/64GB configuration for $449. In either case, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual price tags with today’s sale marking only the second notable price cut and beating our previous mentions by $1 to drop to new all-time lows. Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 256GB for $699. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. While not the latest model like above, the first Samsung Galaxy Chromebook arrives with some even more notable specs like a 4K screen, built-in stylus, and additional I/O. That’s at the tradeoff of less impressive battery life and the more expensive price tag. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 185 customers.

And speaking of Samsung price cuts, this morning saw a pair of $200 discounts go live on the Galaxy Note 20 lineup. With S Pen integration and up to 6.9-inch displays, these are some of Samsung’s more capable handsets, which start at $800 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

