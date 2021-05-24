FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra now $200 off at the lowest prices in months

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Save $200 From $800

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is the second-best price of the year, and the lowest in over three months.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 series having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to $799.99. Down from its original $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is $200 under the current going rate at Amazon and one of the best prices to date. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here, there are also plenty of other hardware discounts to take advantage of in our Android guide, too. Last week saw one of the best prices of the year go live on Google Pixel 4 at $499, which delivers a 5.7-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside other flagship features for less than either of the featured deals today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android cha...
Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off as new ...
Garmin’s Memorial Day sale takes up to $150 off s...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new Amaz...
Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch ...
Your modern living room awaits: Martin’s Floating...
This 18-inch wrecking bar is yours for $9.50 Prime ship...
Take precautions with Kidde’s 13-foot Fire Escape...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6.7-inch AMOLED+ display at $100 off

$500 Learn More
Save now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on sale from $570

$130 off Learn More
$155 off

Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $295 shipped

$295 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
50% off

Totallee now 50% off sitewide for Memorial Day: iPhone 12 clear cases, accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
Save 37%

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off as new Amazon lows arrive

$79 off Learn More
70% off

Oakley and Costa sunglasses from just $44 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

From $45 Learn More