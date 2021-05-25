FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Allen Edmonds celebrates Dad with a Father’s Day Gift Guide

-
FashionNewsAllen Edmonds

Father’s Day is less than a month away and Allen Edmonds has a full guide of ideas for gifting. The gift guide is divided into budget-friendly categories as well as best-selling styles and a section for the man who has everything. If you’re not familiar with Allen Edmonds, it prides itself in making footwear that sets the standard for sophistication and quality. Its pieces are timeless, and it also has very high-quality accessories. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell collection here.

Every footwear enthusiast will appreciate these thoughtful surprises that will help keep their shoes and style in peak form. From our cedar shoe trees and specially formulated care products to full-grain leather belts that complement their favorite casual styles, these essentials prove you can find impressive presents at every budget.

Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Father’s Day gifts under $100

A standout is the Wide Basic Dress Leather Belt that’s priced at $98. Every man should own a high-quality belt and this is a great option. This simple yet versatile belt comes in several color options and can be dressed up or down. It’s timeless, and the brushed nickel hardware gives it a luxurious look.

For the Dad who has everything

One of our top picks from this guide is the Park Leather Oxford Dress Shoes. This comfortable style is great for everyday wear. The top portion of the show looks like a dressier style with the polished leather, and the bottom has a sneaker-like outsole. I really love how unique and versatile this shoe is. You can choose from two colors and they’re priced at $295.

Finally, you can’t go wrong with the Courtside Leather Dress Sneaker. These shoes will pair with anything in his wardrobe. I really like the contrasting leather detailing that gives it an elevated look and it’s available in three color options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Allen Edmonds

About the Author

ROCCAT unleashes Torch USB-C Mic with RGB, studio-grade...
Goal Zero launches new Venture portable power banks wit...
Moshi unveils new Sette Q dual 15W Qi charging station ...
All-new Wyze Night Light is rechargeable, can link with...
Steel Series intros new pro-grade optical magnetic gami...
The North Face takes 25% off best-selling styles from $...
Review: Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% keyboard i...
Merrell gets you hiking with 20% off favorite styles + ...
Show More Comments

Related

Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for the great outdoorsman with prices from $10

Learn More

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

Learn More

Merrell’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live! Find outdoor hiking shoes, apparel, more

Learn More

Converse x Todd Snyder collection debuts a classic Jack Purcell sneaker and apparel line from $35

From $35 Learn More

Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas from just $12: Leggings, tank tops, more

Learn More

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More

Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide shares ideas under $25, more

Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More