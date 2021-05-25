Allen Edmonds celebrates Dad with a Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is less than a month away and Allen Edmonds has a full guide of ideas for gifting. The gift guide is divided into budget-friendly categories as well as best-selling styles and a section for the man who has everything. If you’re not familiar with Allen Edmonds, it prides itself in making footwear that sets the standard for sophistication and quality. Its pieces are timeless, and it also has very high-quality accessories. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell collection here.

Every footwear enthusiast will appreciate these thoughtful surprises that will help keep their shoes and style in peak form. From our cedar shoe trees and specially formulated care products to full-grain leather belts that complement their favorite casual styles, these essentials prove you can find impressive presents at every budget. Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Father’s Day gifts under $100

A standout is the Wide Basic Dress Leather Belt that’s priced at $98. Every man should own a high-quality belt and this is a great option. This simple yet versatile belt comes in several color options and can be dressed up or down. It’s timeless, and the brushed nickel hardware gives it a luxurious look.

For the Dad who has everything

One of our top picks from this guide is the Park Leather Oxford Dress Shoes. This comfortable style is great for everyday wear. The top portion of the show looks like a dressier style with the polished leather, and the bottom has a sneaker-like outsole. I really love how unique and versatile this shoe is. You can choose from two colors and they’re priced at $295.

Finally, you can’t go wrong with the Courtside Leather Dress Sneaker. These shoes will pair with anything in his wardrobe. I really like the contrasting leather detailing that gives it an elevated look and it’s available in three color options.

